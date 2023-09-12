Ramm Pharma Corp. Announces Corporate Update

Ramm also announced its intention to commence a normal course issuer bid (the“NCIB”), under which it could have purchased up to 5% of the current number of issued and outstanding Common Shares. The NCIB would have commenced on or about September 5, 2023 and expired on the 12-month anniversary of the effective date of the NCIB.

Further reference to the proposed non-brokered private placement and the NCIB can be found on the Company's announcement released on September 5th 2023.

The Company, after an exchange of correspondence with the CSE, has decided not to proceed with the contemplated non-brokered private placement in compliance with the CSE's view and assessment that“the Issuer has nearly $6 million in cash with no apparent immediate need for the private placement”. The Company will re submit its intention to commence a NCIB.

About RAMM Pharma Corp.

RAMM Pharma is a leader in the field of cannabinoid pharmacology and product formulation for cannabis-based pharmaceuticals and other hemp-based products with a unique and diversified international production and sales platform. The Company operates an established pharmaceutical and medical product business in Uruguay that has developed several medically registered and approved plant-derived cannabinoid pharmaceutical products that have been authorized for sale and/or compassionate use in several Latin American countries. RAMM also has a pipeline of new products, including registered hemp-based nutrition and specialized veterinary products, in varistages of approval and development, which are produced at the company's state-of-the-art, good-manufacturing-practice-certified formulation facility in Montevideo, Uruguay.

In Europe, RAMM's vertically integrated operations are based in Ragusa, Italy and Elbląg, Poland (60 kilometres east of Gdańsk), and include large extraction and processing facilities (in the final stages of commissioning in the case of Canapar Corp.). RAMM Pharma includes wholly owned subsidiaries Canapar Corp., HemPoland S.p.a. Z.o.o., Medic Plast SA, Yurelan SA, Glediserand RAMM Pharma Holdings Corp.

