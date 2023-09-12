Africa Ivd Market To Be Worth $1.49 Billion By 2030-Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

In vitro diagnostics (IVD) are tests performed on samples of blood or tissue taken from the human body to detect a wide range of diseases. These tests help monitor overall health to prevent and treat varidiseases. IVD involves the use of varireagents, assays, and kits based on technologies such as immunoassay, whole blood glucose monitoring, molecular diagnostics, point of care, clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, critical care, and urinalysis.

High Prevalence of InfectiDiseases Driving the Growth of the Africa IVD Market

Diagnostic tests are crucial in the medical care of patients with infections. The demand for IVD kits used to diagnose infectidiseases is high in Africa due to the increasing awareness regarding emerging and re-emerging infectidiseases and the adoption of advanced molecular testing and lab-on-chip technology. The burden of diseases such as HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, viral hepatitis, and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) is large in Africa. For example, according to WHO, in 2020, 25.6 million people were living with HIV in the African Region. The annual number of new HIV infections increased in the Middle East and North Africa (source: UNAIDS data 2021).

In addition, there is a frequent outbreak of endemic diseases in Africa. For instance, Lafever is endemic in Nigeria and continues to be reported nationwide, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC). In January 2022, 981 suspected and 211 confirmed cases of Lafever were reported in Nigeria. There were 40 deaths reported among confirmed cases, indicating a case fatality rate of 19%. Thus, the high burden of infectidiseases increases the demand for IVD tests in Africa.

Africa IVD Market Outlook

The Africa IVD market is segmented based on Product Category (Reagents, & Kits, Instruments, and Software & Services), Technology (Molecular Diagnostics, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Immunoassay/Immunochemistry, Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry, Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring, Hematology, Microbiology, Coagulation & Hemostasis, and Other IVD Technologies), Application (InfectiDiseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Cardiology, Nephrology, Autoimmune Disorders, and Other Applications), Diagnostic Approach (Lab Testing, Point-of-care Testing, and OTC/Self-testing), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Home Healthcare, and Other End Users), and Geography (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, Tanzania, Morocco, Tunisia, and the rest of Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares.

Based on product category, the reagents & kits segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. In Africa, infectidiseases cause chronic illnesses, premature deaths, and loss of productivity, affecting the region's economic growth. Thus, the emerging threats of infectidiseases drive the demand for IVD in Africa. The frequent use of reagents for diagnosing diseases and the easy availability & accessibility of these tests are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Based on technology, in 2023, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. Molecular diagnostics is one of the region's most preferred diagnostic testing methods. It focuses on genomic and proteomic analysis to identify disease biomarkers and design better diagnostic assays. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased prevalence of infectidiseases and the advantages of molecular diagnostics to detect a wide range of pathogens.

Based on application, the cardiology segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Africa is home to more than a billion people and is a major contributor to the global burden of cardiovascular disease. According to the World Heart Federation, more than 1 million deaths were estimated to be CVD in sub-Saharan Africa in 2019, which is 5.4% of all global CVD-related deaths and 13% of all deaths in Africa. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technological advancements in point-of-care testing, and growing awareness for timely diagnosis and monitoring of CVD.

Based on diagnostic approach, the point-of-care testing segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to its affordability, easy-to-use nature in limited resources, and faster turnaround time.

Based on end user, the hospitals & clinics segment is slated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased healthcare expenditure, high prevalence of variinfectidiseases, and high patient population.

This research report analyzes the market across major African countries and provides a comprehensive analysis of South Africa, Algeria, Nigeria, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Tanzania, Egypt, and the rest of Africa.

Key companies operating in the Africa IVD market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), bioMérieux(France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China).

Scope of the Report

Africa IVD Market Assessment–by Product Category



Reagents & Kits

Instruments Software & Services

Africa IVD Market Assessment–by Technology



Molecular Diagnostics

Point-of-care Diagnostics

Immunoassay/Immunochemistry

Biochemistry/Clinical Chemistry

Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring

Hematology

Microbiology

Coagulation & Hemostasis Other IVD Technologies

Note: Other technologies include urinalysis, hybridization, and loop-mediated amplification.

Africa IVD Market Assessment–by Application



InfectiDiseases

Oncology

Diabetes

Cardiology

Nephrology

Autoimmune Disorders Other Applications

Note: Other applications include toxicology, gastroenterology, neonatal, genetic, and neurological disorders.

Africa IVD Market Assessment–by Diagnostic Approach



Lab Testing

Point-of-care Testing OTC/Self-testing

Africa IVD Market Assessment–by End User



Hospitals & Clinics

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home Care Other End Users

Note: Other end users include long-term care facilities, academic & research institutes, ambulatory care centers, and transfusion laboratories.

Africa IVD Market Assessment–by Country

South Africa

Egypt



Algeria

Nigeria

Moro

Kenya

Tunisia

Tanzania Rest of Africa



