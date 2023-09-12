Tuesday, 12 September 2023 06:08 GMT

Global Digital Twin In Manufacturing Market Size


9/12/2023 10:17:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is driven by the need for improved production efficiency, reduced downtime, and predictive maintenance. It leverages IoT sensors and data analytics to create real-time replicas of manufacturing processes and equipment. This technology enables better decision-making, quality control, and cost savings. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, demand for agile and flexible manufacturing, and a foon sustainability through optimized resource utilization are significant drivers in this market.

Key Market Trends :

  • E-commerce Continues to Thrive: The growth of e-commerce and online shopping was on the rise, driven by the ongoing shift in consumer behavior and the increased adoption of digital payment methods. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated this trend, leading to increased investments in e-commerce infrastructure, logistics, and digital marketing.
  • Sustainability and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance): Sustainability and ESG considerations gained significant attention across industries. Companies were increasingly focused on reducing their environmental footprint, implementing sustainable practices, and incorporating ESG criteria into their business strategies. Consumers and investors alike were placing a premium on socially and environmentally responsible companies.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on“ Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 202 8 ''

Key Market Insights

  • Based on software type, product and machine design software segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022.
  • As per the application outlook, the product design segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • The key players operating in the market are aPriori, Autodesk Inc., Oracle, Ansys, Braincube, Productoo, Seebo, Wizata, CiSystems, Dassault Systems, Siemens AG, and Amazon among others.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report:

Software Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Process Digital Twin
  • Product Digital Twin

Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)

  • Logistics & Manufacturing Network Optimization
  • Logistics Infrastructure & Design
  • Warehouse Simulation
  • Equipment Condition Monitoring
  • Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )

North America

  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • U.K.
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address:

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn:

Website:

Attachment

  • Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market Report



Tags Digital Twin in Manufacturing Industry 4.0 Digital Twins in Manufacturing Digital trend in Manufacturing smart manufacturing Attachments Global Digital Twin in Manufacturing Market Report... Related Links
  • Digital Twin in Construction, Engineering, & Architecture Market
  • Digital Twin in Fashion and Luxury Goods Market
  • Digital Twin in Supply Chain Market

MENAFN12092023004107003653ID1107053939

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search