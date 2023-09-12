Global Digital Twin In Manufacturing Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global digital twin in manufacturing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.5% from 2023 to 2028.
The market is driven by the need for improved production efficiency, reduced downtime, and predictive maintenance. It leverages IoT sensors and data analytics to create real-time replicas of manufacturing processes and equipment. This technology enables better decision-making, quality control, and cost savings. Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0, demand for agile and flexible manufacturing, and a foon sustainability through optimized resource utilization are significant drivers in this market.
Key Market Trends :
Key Market Insights
Based on software type, product and machine design software segment held the largest share of the market as of 2022. As per the application outlook, the product design segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are aPriori, Autodesk Inc., Oracle, Ansys, Braincube, Productoo, Seebo, Wizata, CiSystems, Dassault Systems, Siemens AG, and Amazon among others.
Software Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Process Digital Twin Product Digital Twin
Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2 02 8)
Logistics & Manufacturing Network Optimization Logistics Infrastructure & Design Warehouse Simulation Equipment Condition Monitoring Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028 )
North America
Europe
Germany U.K. France Spain Italy Netherlands Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China India Japan South Korea Thailand Indonesia Malaysia Singapore Vietnam Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil Argentina Chile Rest of Central & South America
Middle East and Africa
Saudi Arabia Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa
