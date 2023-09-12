Mantech Completes Acquisition Of Definitive Logic Technologies

Based in Arlington, VA, Definitive Logic is a prominent player in the government contracting industry, respected for its strategic advisory capabilities in business system transformation for government customers.

“The acquisition of Definitive Logic builds upon ManTech's consultative services in Bringing Digital to the Mission in support of our customers,” said Matt Tait, CEO and President of ManTech.“ManTech and Definitive Logic share a passion for people and innovation that helps our customers transform and advance missions. I am pleased to welcome this exceptional team of colleagues who share our steadfast commitment to supporting our customers.”

“For more than fifty years, ManTech has been a leading force shaping the future of technology for government and leaving a positive impact on our nation's security,” said Paul Burke, Co-Founder and CEO of Definitive Logic.“We are excited for this next chapter as a ManTech company and the new opportunities to accelerate transformation across the federal market. Together we will serve clients with integrity and ingenuity, bringing our unique capabilities to Securing the Future.”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 54 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber operations, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, agile DevOps systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information about ManTech can be found at mantech.

