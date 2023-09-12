Global Automotive Data Management Market Size To Reach Usd 13.39 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Sept. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive data management market size is expected to reach USD 13.39 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 20.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing technological advancements, such as launch of Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based applications, Machine Learning (ML), big data, and Inteof Things (IoT), is the key factor driving market revenue growth. Automotive data management includes collecting, organizing, and storing data related to the operation and performance of vehicles, which is essential for maintaining the safety and efficiency of vehicles, as well as supporting vehicle design and engineering. For instance, on 28 March 2023, MediaTek, a global innovator in connectivity and multimedia, collaborated with NVIDIA to provide new experiences for drivers and passengers inside the automobile. The objective of this cooperation is to provide a global one-stop shop for the automotive sector, building next generation of intelligent and always-connected vehicles. Through this collaboration with NVIDIA, to the company will offer a unique platform for the future compute-intensive, software-defined vehicle. Receive the FREE Sample Report of Automotive Data Management Market Research Insights @ In addition, rising demand for connected and autonomcars is another key factor driving revenue growth of the market. A connected vehicle always has Inteaccess via a Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card or inbuilt microprocessor, which can easily access the Intebecause wireless network coverage is stable. Individuals can connect to varipre-loaded entertainment services and applications using linked vehicle technologies. While parked, individuals can browse films, listen to music, and listen to Interadio by connecting smartphones to the car's infotainment system through the app and control all aspects of entertainment remotely. Another significant advantage of connected car technology is increased security. Individuals can get real-time location sharing and tracking, roadside help, and SOS if there is an accident. Furthermore, rising demand for cloud-based data management solutions is another factor driving market revenue growth. Data loss owing to device damage or hardware failure is reduced by using cloud data management, while cloud hosting and data management providers use more advanced security procedures to protect sensitive data. However, rising number of cybersecurity issues with self-driving cars and connected vehicles is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. All data is uploaded to servers, such as driving patterns, statistics, and locations, among others, and as a result, these are vulnerable to hacking and cyberattacks since automobiles are digitized via the Internet. Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @ Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.10 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 20.4% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 13.39 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Component, data type, vehicle type, deployment, application, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Sibros Technologies Inc., Azuga, a Bridgestone Company, Microsoft, SAP, IBM, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Otonomo, AGNIK LLC, PROCON ANALYTICS, and Xevo. Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The automotive data management market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying varistrategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the market report are:



Sibros Technologies Inc.

Azuga, a Bridgestone Company

Microsoft

SAP

IBM

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Otonomo

AGNIK LLC.

Procon Analytics Xevo

Strategic Development

On 22 February 2023, Mercedes-Benz and Google announced a long-term strategic agreement to accelerate auto innovation and develop the industry's next-generation digital luxury car experience. Mercedes-Benz was the first automaker to create its own branded navigation experience based on new in-car data and navigation capabilities from Google Maps Platform as a result of this collaboration. This provides the premium automobile with access to Google's top geospatial solution, which includes extensive information about locations, real-time and predictive traffic intelligence, automatic rerouting, and other features.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global automotive data management market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for automotive data management software as this organizes and stores vast volumes of data, such as vehicle specifications, performance measurements, maintenance records, and customer information, among others. This software allows for easy data access and retrieval, saving time and effort in manual data handling.

The cloud segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global automotive data management market during the forecast period. This is because cloud-based solutions give improved accessibility and collaboration capabilities, as well as seamless networking between service providers and departments inside the organization. Cloud-based procurement software makes it simple to send information to authorized personnel regardless of where or when they attempt to access .

The autonomsegment is expected to account for significantly large revenue share in the global automotive data management market during the forecast period. This is because real-time tracking of vehicle stock levels, specs, pricing, and availability is made possible by an automotive dealer management solution. The technology aids in inventory optimization by spotting aging or slow-moving stock and automating reordering operations, ensuring that appropriate cars are in stock. Customer Relationship Management (CRM) capabilities are frequently included in car dealer management solutions, allowing dealerships to manage client contacts, track communication history, and keep full customer profiles. The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in the global automotive data management market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for autonomcars among individuals in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. In addition, increasing need for cloud-based data management solutions and strategic initiatives taken by major companies in this region are also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive data management market on the basis of component, data type, vehicle type, deployment, application, and region:



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Services













Data Security







Data Integration







Data Migration



Data Quality



Software













Professional Service

Managed Service

Data Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Structured

Unstructured

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Autonom

Non-Autonom

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



On-premise

Cloud

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Predictive Maintenance



Warranty Analytics



Safety & Security Management



Driver & User Behavior Analysis

Dealer Performance Analysis

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mex



Europe





Germany





UK





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia











Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

