Better Choice Company Exploring Opportunities For Its Bona Vida Cbd Brand

“With compound annual growth rate (CAGR) expected to be 30%+ through 2030 and signs that the regulatory environment is improving for CBD based treats and toppers, we think now is the time to reexamine the market opportunity for this segment of the market and our Bona Vida brand,” commented Mike Young, Chairman of the Board for Better Choice.





Better Choice Company Inc. is a pet health and wellness company focused on providing pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We offer a broad portfolio of pet health and wellness products for dogs and cats sold under our Halo brand across multiple forms, including foods, treats, toppers, dental products, chews, and supplements. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success and are well positioned to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer foon health and wellness. Our products consist of kibble and canned dog and cat food, freeze-dried raw dog food and treats, vegan dog food and treats, oral care products and supplements. Halo's core products are made with high-quality, thoughtfully sourced ingredients for natural, science-based nutrition. Each innovative recipe is formulated with leading veterinary and nutrition experts to deliver optimal health. For more information, please visit .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe,”“may,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“should,”“plan,”“could,”“target,”“potential,”“is likely,”“will,”“expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made byherein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible forto predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

