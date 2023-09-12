Breaking Barriers In Mental Health: Better U's Innovative Psychedelic Therapy

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Psychedelic Therapy is the Future of Mental Wellness Every barrier we dismantle in accessing ketamine therapy is a bridge we build towards saving lives and reimagining a brighter future for all.” - Derek Du ChesneLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- In a quest to redefine mental health care and remove barriers that hinder access, Better U, a pioneer in mental health, announces a groundbreaking advancement: psychedelic therapy online .
This innovative approach to mental health care allows patients to explore the transformative potential of psychedelic therapy at home , without the traditional limitations of brick and mortar therapy centers. This is a significant step forward in their mission to make mental health care accessible to all, regardless of location or mobility.
Psychedelic therapy has gained significant attention in recent years for its potential to treat a range of mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, and PTSD. However, access to this form of therapy has often been limited due to geographical and regulatory constraints. Better U's online service aims to change that narrative by providing safe, guided psychedelic therapy in the comfort of your home.
Derek Du Chesne , CEO of Better U, remarks,“Every barrier we dismantle in accessing ketamine therapy is a bridge we build towards saving lives and reimagining a brighter future for all. At Better U, we believe in a world where healing is within everyone's reach. September is National Suicide Prevention Month, let's shine a light on healing, this saved my life and I'm grateful to help others along their paths. There is hope." Dr. Sam Zand, Chief Medical Officer at Better U, comments, "The potential of psychedelic therapy is vast, yet many who could truly benefit have been unable to access it. Our platform addresses this, offering people everywhere the opportunity to tap into this transformative therapy with expert oversight."
Better U's psychedelic therapy service encompasses comprehensive patient screening, preparation, guided psychedelic sessions, and post-session integration work. Structured therapy sessions, virtual clinical appointments, 1-on-1 treatment preparation and integration therapy sessions, were created by a team of experienced medical and mental health professionals, ensuring safety and maximizing therapeutic outcomes.
Better U takes the lead in this revolutionary mental health approach. By offering psychedelic therapy virtually, they empower individuals to take charge of their mental wellness journey and discover new paths to healing. For more information about Better U's online psychedelic therapy service, please visit .
About Better U:
By addressing the core causes of depression and anxiety, Better U is leading the way to transform mental wellness and reform psychiatry from the diagnose and treat illness model to self-exploration, neurological reset, and spiritual health model. Better U utilizes the power of psychedelic-assisted therapies to accelerate personal growth by enhancing brain function, facilitate transformational experiences, and coaching to develop healthier habits. Their mission is to make quality mental health care accessible to all, regardless of geography or circumstance. At-home and in-office (in select states) psychedelic therapy treatments are available in California, Nevada, Florida, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and New York.
