Parent Tested Parent Approved Announces Two Key Additions To Leadership Team

Sarah Tunney appointed Director of Sales and Jonathan Mirsky assumes role as Director of Strategic Partnerships Their expertise will undoubtedly steertoward further innovation and impact, enablingto better serve our community of parents and partner brands.” - Sharon Vinderine, PTPA Founder & CEOTORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), the leader in consumer product awards, is excited to announce the strategic appointments of Sarah Tunney as Director of Sales and Jonathan Mirsky as Director of Strategic Partnerships.
These additions mark a significant step in PTPA's journey of sustained growth and unwavering commitment to helping North American parents make well-informed decisions for their families.
Sharon Vinderine, Founder and CEO of PTPA, expressed her enthusiasm about these pivotal appointments.
"Welcoming Sarah and Jonathan to our leadership team is a testament to PTPA's commitment to excellence, and I am thrilled that they are joining us,” said Vinderine.“Both bring unique and valuable experience gained over remarkable careers in sales and licensing. Their expertise will undoubtedly steertoward further innovation and impact, enablingto better serve our community of parents and partner brands."
Sarah Tunney brings extensive leadership experience to her new role. Most recently, Sarah served as Sales Director at Spin Master, a leading global children's entertainment company, where she drove growth in the toy industry through strategic management of wholesale and specialty retail partnerships.
Sarah previously spent over a decade at Warner Bros., enhancing iconic brands like Harry Potter, Looney Tunes and DC Comics while collaborating with major retailers such as Walmart and Amazon. She also served as the Director of Marketing and International Business Development at HBO, expanding content availability through partnerships with tech giants like Apple, Sony and Microsoft.
"I am thrilled to be joining Parent Tested Parent Approved," said Tunney. "As a mom of 2, it is incredibly important to be joining a team and organization that aligns with my values of integrity, caring and family. The authenticity of the PTPA network of parents and award-winning products is invaluable and I'm excited to help foster more of these trusted connections as Sales Director."
Jonathan Mirsky, an esteemed leader, made a lasting impact during his 15+ years at Spin Master, primarily in licensing. As Director of Licensing, he not only managed master toy sourcing, but also oversaw licensing for key Spin Master divisions including Games and Puzzles, Gund Plush, and Tech Deck. Jonathan's strategic skills drove significant incremental revenue for Spin Master, and he worked closely alongside major licensors including Universal, Warner Bros., Paramount and Feld Entertainment.
Prior to his Director of Licensing role, Jonathan held roles in online marketing (in which he helped build this nascent Spin Master division), sales and public relations.
"I could not be more excited to join the Parent Tested Parent Approved team," said Mirsky. "The potential to enhance PTPA's network of partnerships is limitless. I look forward to leveraging our collective strengths to provide even greater value for both brands and consumers."
For more information, please visit PTPAAwards
About Parent Tested Parent Approved
Founded in 2007, Parent Tested Parent Approved is home to the Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval, one of North America's most recognized and respected consumer product awards. Driven by consumer trust and extensive media coverage for more than 15 years, the Seal of Approval has empowered millions of parents to make smart, informed purchasing decisions for their families. Parent Tested Parent Approved has partnered with some of the world's most iconic brands to enhance product visibility and increase sales with invaluable third-party endorsements from a highly influential community of North American parents.
Marty Henwood
PTPA Media
