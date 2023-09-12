Cobble Beach Transforms Into Automotive Weekend Paradise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) KEMBLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- On September 15 to 17, the Cobble Beach Golf Resort Community will transform into an automotive oasis by welcoming some of the world's finest vehicles along with tours, seminars, and receptions.
The 9th annual Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche features a wide range of events that take place over the course of three days. Events begin on Friday with a Participants' Tour, which will see many of the classic vehicles take part in a 100 km tour to historic Meaford, Ontario, by way of beautiful Grey County roads, closing out the day with a cocktail reception to welcome Concours Judges and Cobble Beach Members.
Highlights of Saturday's events include the return of Cars & Coffee presented by Brackett Auto Group which promises over 150 classic automobiles in downtown Owen Sound's River District. Vehicles will be on display, Saturday, September 16, from 9:00 a.m. through 1:30 p.m. Next stop will be the Concours d'Lemons presented by Hagerty taking place across the river in the River District of Owen Sound on 1st Ave West, in front of the Tom Thomson Gallery. Opening to the public at 11:00 a.m. and finishing off the day by 4:30 p.m. This is the place to see the rare, the ugly and sometimes rusted-out misfits of the automotive world.
The Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche also offers two complimentary automotive seminars on Saturday afternoon at the Roxy Theatre. The first seminar, "60 Years of History" will be presented by Porsche Canada and includes a discussion about“the history that helped shape this iconic rear-engine sports car for the past six decades”. The second seminar, "Decades of Design & Innovation" presented by Global Buick Design will“explore 12 decades of design and innovation from one of North America's oldest founding vehicle brands”. Closing out the day will be the Collector Dinner Saturday night, including a live auction benefitting the Sunnybrook Foundation.
The main event, the Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche, is held on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and has grown to be Canada's most prestigiautomotive event. This incredible display of automotive history draws vehicles and their owners from all over Canada and the United States, including nine provinces and 12 states, not to mention garnering public attendance from across this nation as well. This year over 110 vehicles will vie for the coveted Best in Show award, presented later in the afternoon during Sunday's awards ceremony.
***
What is a Concours d'Elegance? Derived from the French term meaning a competition of elegance, the Concours d'Elegance has a historic story dating back to 17th Century French society. An event that began with horse-drawn carriages being paraded through the parks of Paris, France has evolved into a display of antique and classic cars for both competition and celebration. The 2023 Cobble Beach Concours d'Elegance presented by Porsche will be held on the 18th fairway of Cobble Beach Golf Resort & Community overlooking the beautiful waters of Georgian Bay.
