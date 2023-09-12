Appointment News: Shj Group Appoints Mikko Kannelsuo As Ceo

Mikko Kannelsuo, who has worked in international sales and marketing for two decades, will start as CEO of SHJ Group based in Finland on September 15, 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.