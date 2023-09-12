Bank of Russia head asks for foreign transmissions limitation

(MENAFN) The CEO of Russia’s second-biggest bank, VTB, has claimed that the nation should block flaws that let uncontrolled capital leakages. Andrey Kostin alleged that the ongoing condition is harming the ruble.



Talking to a Russian news agency in a meeting issued on Monday, Kostin stated that whereas citizens are prohibited from transmitting over USD1 million or the correspondent in foreign currency out of the country a month, there are no such restrictions on ruble transmissions.



“There are still loopholes. Let’s say you decide to transfer money abroad, there are restrictions of $1 million per month, but for rubles, you can transfer as much as you want. What happens next? You transferred a billion rubles to Armenia, and can immediately exchange it for dollars. This possibility should be eliminated,” Kostin said, also mentioning that this damages the ruble’s trade amount.



He proposed establishing a monthly transmission limit of 100 million rubles (USD1 million), alleging that extra measures are essential to back the Russian currency. Kostin declared that he anticipates the Bank of Russia to study his suggestion, but mentioned that the insertion of the action would rely on the ruble’s performance on the market.

MENAFN12092023000045015839ID1107053894