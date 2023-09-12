G20 Leaders’ Summit intends to help India boost its image on world stage

(MENAFN) Political specialists stated that the G20 Leaders’ Summit is going to assist India to improve its picture on the world stage and assist Premier Narendra Modi look for a third term in next year’s national elections.



India expected the year-extended rotating leadership of the Group of Twenty last year.



After lots of diplomatic measures hosted in various areas of the nation during 2023, New Delhi is now holding the Leaders’ Summit on September 9 as well as 10.



“For a long time, there were a lot of questions about India’s global posture and whether it is able to take global leadership," Harsh Pant, vice leader of educations as well as external strategy at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, informed the news agency.



"The G20 presidency has allowed India to underscore its commitment to global governance and set the agenda by focusing on the Global South.”



