UAE’s Arab Youth Center starts scheme to support future media heads

(MENAFN) The UAE’s Arab Youth Center started a fresh scheme on Sunday in Abu Dhabi to support future media heads in the Middle East and North Africa area.



The scheme, which is the fifth version of the Young Arab Media Leaders Program, is going to concentrate on improving the concrete abilities of the members.



“Arab youth are (capable) of presenting a better image of Arab capabilities in various development sectors through professional media that balances professionalism and the use of modern technology tools,” declared AYC Leader Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan in a declaration.



There must be constant works conducted to depend “on the capabilities and creativity of young people … Therefore, the AYC will continue to invest in developing knowledge and skills and strive to provide opportunities for all talented people,” he continued.



Started before the Arab Media Forum in Dubai as well as the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, planned for September 26 and 27 and November 14 to 16 individually, the scheme is a cooperation with 20 Arab as well as global media institutions.

