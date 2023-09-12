Canadian Primier gets forced to stay in India due to plane technical problems

(MENAFN) Representatives have stated Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau as well as his designation at the G20 conference have had to elongate their visit in New Delhi by a day because of a machine-driven error with his plane.



Mr. Trudeau appeared at the G20 leaders' conference in India at the weekend, and was about to go back to Canada on Sunday.



A declaration from Mr. Trudeau’s headquarters stated the Canadian Air Force, which functions the aircraft, had told the designation it “was experiencing technical difficulties”.



“These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternative arrangements are made,” it also noted.



A news agency stated that It is not obvious when the Airbus aircraft is going to be able to make the back home trip.



The news source stated The plane allegedly confronted technical problems on two other instances, in 2016 as well as 2019.



MENAFN12092023000045015687ID1107053878