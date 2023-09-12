(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Ministry presenter Maria Zakharova has declared that the European Union’s prohibition on Russian residents carrying private matters into the bloc has nothing to do with permissions as it is in its place a depiction of obvious racism by Western representatives.



Her remarks came after Brussels clarified on Friday that the far-reaching permissions compulsory on skill with Russia over the war in Ukraine also spreads to individual objects like phones, luggage, and even shampoo as well as toilet paper.



The European Commission advised European Union workers to “assess and understand the possible risks of sanctions circumvention” and seize any such possessions when leading duties checks.



“Тhis is simply racism. This is not a policy of sanctions; this is not a question of creating some additional benefit for the sinking economy of the European Union. This is racism as it is,” Zakharova informed a news agency on the hobbies of the Eastern Economic Forum on Monday.



