Snapchat develops new features to safeguard teenagers

(MENAFN) Snapchat has revealed new security services in its application that are made to advance safeties and protections for teenage users.



Taking hints from such options made by other podiums, involving Facebook as well as Instagram, Snapchat stated that the recent tools make it more hard for unknown people to communicate with young people, help guarantee a more age-suitable user undergoing, prevent accounts that endorse unfitting material, as well as improve the educational resources accessible to teenagers.



The podium stated that it is going to present more resources for parents and families as well, involving a fresh website as well as a sequence of “explainer” videos on YouTube, which is going to start to emerge in the coming few weeks.



“From the start, Snapchat was designed to be different, built as an antidote to traditional social platforms, prioritizing the safety, privacy and well-being of our community, especially our younger audiences,” Georg Wolfart, chief of public policy at Snap Inc., declared on Monday.



“A huge share of our audience comes from the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region, and we continue to work on creating a better online ecosystem that also offers safe avenues for young Snapchatters.”

