Polish Premier declares rejection of Ukrainian grain

(MENAFN) Warsaw is not going to permit Ukrainian grain to “flood” the Polish marketplace, Premier Mateusz Morawiecki has promised ahead of discussions in the European Union on whether to spread a present trade restraint.



The administration places the welfares of Polish agriculturalists first and is not going to permit inexpensive Ukrainian crops to disturb the regional farming trade once more, Morawiecki announced in a video clip speech uploded on social media on Tuesday.



“The EU is now considering whether to maintain the embargo. I’ll tell you how it ends. Poland will not allow Ukrainian grain to flood us. Regardless of what the decision of Brussels officials will be, we will not open the border,” he announced.



The European Parliament is ready to discussion on Friday the termination of the European Union’s prohibition on shipping Ukrainian grain into five Eastern European associates of the bloc. The amount was compulsory in May, de facto legitimizing nationwide restrictions by Poland, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, as well as Slovakia.



