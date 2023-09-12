Bidens declares China too busy to raid Taiwan

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden has recommended that Chinese directors are too absorbed in dealing with their nation`s economic woes to start an assault to compulsorily reunite with self-leading Taiwan.



talking at a media meeting on Sunday throughout his district trip to Hanoi, Biden was questioned whether Beijing’s economic fights might cause a more violent posture against Taipei. “I don't think it’s going to cause China to invade Taiwan; matter of fact, the opposite,” he stated. “[China] probably doesn't have the same capacity that it had before.”



Mentioning to Chinese leader Xi Jinping as “Prime Minister Xi,” Biden stated China’s president is “working his way through” economic difficulties, particularly in the real estate industry. "He has his hands full right now,” the United States leader demanded. “He has overwhelming unemployment with his youth. One of the major economic tenets of his plan isn't working at all right now. I'm not happy for that, but it's not working.”



