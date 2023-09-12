U.S. State Department Opens 2024 Application For The Foreign Affairs Information Technology Fellowship Program

Funded by the U.S. Department of State and administered by TWC, the FAIT Fellowship provides two years of academic funding (up to $43,500 annually) for an IT-related bachelor's or master's degree program.

Designed to prepare FAIT Fellows to enter the Foreign Service, the FAIT Fellowship also includes two summer internships with stipend support, professional development, and mentorship. Upon successful completion of the fellowship program and Foreign Service entry requirements, fellows receive an appointment in the Foreign Service as an Information Management Specialist (IMS).

“We're excited to continue our partnership with the State Department as we launch the application for the eighth cohort of this diversity fellowship program,” said Kim Churches, TWC president.“We are honored to work with these talented individuals who are selected for the FAIT Fellowship and watch them achieve their dreams and launch successful careers in the Foreign Service.”

The FAIT Fellowship offers both undergraduate and graduate fellowships. As a two-year cohort model, the FAIT Fellowship provides academic funding for the final two years of a fellow's bachelor's degree program or a two-year master's degree program. For the 2024 cohort, the FAIT Fellowship program begins in fall 2024. Please see the website for details on eligibility requirements and the timeline of the 2024 cohort.

Applications for the 2024 cohort of the FAIT Fellowship program are being accepted from September 12, 2023, through January 16, 2024. The FAIT Fellowship program values varied backgrounds, including ethnic, racial, gender, and geographic diversity. Members of minority groups underrepresented in the Foreign Service, women, and individuals with financial need are encouraged to apply.

View the website at FAITFellowshipfor information about eligibility requirements, benefits, State Department requirements and more.

About The Washington Center for Internships and Academic Seminars

The Washington Center creates flexible, immersive pathways to enhance the pipeline of diverse talent that build more equitable, inclusive workplaces and communities. Since our founding, we've helped more than 60,000 young people translate their college majors into career paths. We use our scale and expertise to customize each learner's experience to be truly transformative.

About the U.S. Department of State

The Department of State's mission is to protect and promote U.S. security, prosperity, and democratic values and shape an international environment in which all Americans can thrive. The Department's workforce includes some 13,000 members of the Foreign Service, 11,000 Civil Service employees, and 45,000 locally employed staff at more than 270 diplomatic missions worldwide.

