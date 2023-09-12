Btp Automation Partners With Cain Travel On Hotel Sourcing Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SaaS-Based, Data-Driven Automated Hotel Sourcing Platform Targets TMC Partnerships
LAQUINTA, CA, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- BTP Automation , an industry leader in SaaS, real-time data-driven hotel sourcing solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Cain Travel based in Boulder, Colorado.
This partnership incorporates BTP's proprietary hotel sourcing platform, which delivers real-time hotel spend, sustainability performance visibility, and proactive automation for compliance and negotiations. In partnering with BTP, Cain Travel can offer their customers a robust hotel sourcing and compliance management technology platform and gain critical TMC operational efficiencies.
“The hotel negotiation process has changed dramatically over the past few years, and our clients rely on our account management team to provide efficient and comprehensive hotel pricing management in line with their travel budgeting process.”, said Michael Cain, President at Cain Travel.“BTP's proprietary platform will deliver a new set of tools to manage hotel costs and to establish preferred properties with a vision into new property attributes that meet the demands of our clients' travelers. Further, BTP features automated rate auditing, allowing our customers real-time re-book options to ensure their negotiated properties are consistently honoring their contracted rates and maximizing compliance within their travel policy. Our partnership with BTP promises to raise the bar for our customers in their efforts to achieve more in managing their hotel programs.”
“Forward-thinking customers like Mike and the entire team at Cain Travel are the driving force behind business travel adopting innovation. We are excited for this opportunity to work with such an outstanding, customer-focused team as we challenge the staquo and redefine what's possible around hotel sourcing and compliance.”, said BTP Automation CEO Bruce Yoxsimer.
About Cain Travel
Cain Travel is one of the nation's largest independent travel management companies, providing a unique set of travel management solutions to large and small companies alike. Our drive to develop and implement new technology, combined with our attention to personalized service levels, allowsto deliver economies and expertise to clients across the globe.
At Cain Travel, we combine the best in travel expertise and technology with the finest in customized, team-approach service. That's just part of why we have a 98% customer retention rate. Our commitment to our employees, our customers, and to continual innovation on their behalf has resulted in a steady record of growth over the past 30+ years.
For more information, visit
About BTP Automation
Business Travel Performance (BTP) Automation, Inc. has developed the corporate travel industry's first and only adaptive business travel management system. BTP provides continudata-driven refinement of the negotiated hotel program that considers actual travel patterns and changing market conditions. It can automatically and dynamically renegotiate program terms and conditions throughout the hotel program life cycle. The entire system can be fully automated, eliminating the need for manual RFP generation and delivery.
For more information, visit
