Fyisoft Now Available On Microsoft Appsource

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Microsoft AppSource users now have easier access to the time-saving automation benefits of FYIsoft's cloud-based financial reporting solution. We're happy to welcome FYIsoft to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem.” - Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp.NAPLES, FL, USA, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- FYIsoft , a provider of cloud-based solutions for financial reporting, analytics, and budgeting, today announced the availability of its flagship product, ReportFYI®, on Microsoft AppSource , an online cloud marketplace providing tailored line-of-business solutions.
ReportFYI delivers powerful automation that reduces financial reporting time 50 percent or more yet is extremely easy to use with a "rows, columns, trees" structure that is familiar to many Microsoft customers . This combination gives finance teams the ability to self-serve all their own reporting needs, and instantly create or change any financial report. ReportFYI is ideal for companies with multiple entities and other complex reporting challenges.
“Through our solutions, we strive to provide customers with the ability to automate and eliminate the tedimanual tasks that often accompany financial reporting processes,” said Jennie Cheng, CEO of FYIsoft.“The availability of ReportFYI on Microsoft AppSource enablesto bring this time-saving automation to a greater number of finance and IT professionals who are seeking solutions that can bring their finance organizations into the future and sustain long-term growth.”
Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft Corp., said,“We're happy to welcome FYIsoft to Microsoft AppSource, which gives our customers access to the best solutions available from our extensive partner ecosystem. Microsoft AppSource offers partner solutions such as ReportFYI from FYIsoft to help customers meet their needs faster.”
About FYIsoft, Inc.
FYIsoft is committed to enabling finance and accounting teams to speed and simplify financial reporting processes and make better data-driven decisions with its integrated platform for reporting, analytics, and budgeting. Ideal for multi-entity and other complex environments, FYIsoft solutions are proven to reduce financial reporting time 50 percent and more. Microsoft customers gain additional time-saving benefits with a pain-free migration path, including the automated conversion of existing reports from Management Reporter or FRx. Learn more at fyisoft.com/microsoft.
Kristi Grigsby
FYIsoft, Inc.
