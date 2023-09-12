The 2023 Tapia Conference: Celebrating Diversity, Empowering Tech Leaders, And Driving Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CMD-IT is excited to welcome more than 2,000 attendees to the highly anticipated 2023 Tapia Conference.
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in Information Technology (CMD-IT ) is excited to welcome more than 2,000 attendees to the highly anticipated 2023 Tapia Conference, a premier event that celebrates diversity, fosters inclusivity, and discuss current trends in tech. Taking place from September 13-15 in Dallas, TX, this year's conference promises to inspire, empower, and ignite innovation among attendees.
The Tapia Conference , named in honor of the esteemed mathematician and diversity advocate Dr. Richard A. Tapia, has established itself as a pivotal venue for undergraduate and graduate students, professionals, faculty, and researchers in the tech field. With a foon addressing the underrepresentation of diverse communities in tech, the conference serves as a catalyst for meaningful conversations, influential connections, and transformative opportunities.
Opening Doors to Opportunities in Tech
The Tapia Conference includes a Career Fair that brings together students, professionals, and employers to meet, network, and interview with representatives from industry, government, academia, and nonprofits. Launching on Wednesday, September 13th, the Career Fair opens doors for diverse communities in tech and helps bridge the diversity gap in the industry and graduate programs.
Last year, Tapia Conference attendees cited the career fair opportunities as one of the top reasons for attending the conference. It continues to be a top reason corporate, government, nonprofit and academic supporters participate in the conference and this year, nearly 100 organizations are helping make the event possible through sponsorship.
Thought-Provoking Panels and Engaging Workshops
The Tapia Conference offers an array of interactive panels and workshops that will inspire and enrich attendees. On Thursday, September 14, the day will kick off with a Fireside Chat on How Generative AI is Being Leveraged. Generative AI is a key technique used with large language models like GPT (generative pre-trained transformer), developed by OpenAI, and PaLM (Pathways Language Model), developed by Google. This panel will foon how generative AI, in particular large language models, are being leveraged to make advances in varisectors in ethical ways.
Transitioning to the afternoon, on September 14, poster presentations on varitopics will be available for viewing at the Tapia Student Poster & ACM Student Research Competition. Poster topics include distributed anomaly detection, the benefits of mentoring, trustworthy AI, modeling wildfire spread using deep learning, and more. In addition to the posters, the conference includes workshop, panels, and tech talk on topics including blockchain, edge computing, unconscibias, and visualization.
Friday, September 15, offers additional panels, workshops, and birds-of-a-feather sessions to build communities among attendees. Topics include basics of accessibility in UI design, privacy, superconducting for greener computing, and the Hispanics in Computing Community birds-of-a-father. In addition, the Career Fair continues through Friday afternoon, offering additional opportunities for attendees to explore job opportunities and graduate school.
Tapia Speakers: Inspiring Trailblazers in Tech
The 2023 Tapia Conference proudly presents an exceptional lineup of speakers who have made significant contributions to academia, computing and tech industries. Attendees will be inspired and empowered by their remarkable stories and insights, such as that of Dr. Armando Solar-Lezama, who will take the stage on Friday, September 15 as the Ken Kennedy Distinguished Lecture.
Dr. Solar-Lezama is an esteemed Professor, Associate Director, and COO at MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory. In his highly anticipated presentation, Dr. Solar-Lezama will share his groundbreaking research on developing tools and techniques that harness massive computing power to tackle complex programming problems.
On the evening of September 15, Tara Astigarraga, a Distinguished Engineer and Master Inventor from IBM Systems Assurance, will deliver the final keynote address, encouraging attendees to embrace a growth mindset as the conference nears the end. Her talk will take place during the event banquet and awards ceremony, where Dr. Charles Isbell, The John P. Imlay Dean of the College of Computing at The Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech), will be awarded the 2023 Richard A. Tapia Achievement Award for Scientific Scholarship, Civic Science, and Diversifying Computing. Each year, the award is presented to a distinguished computational scientist, computer scientist, or computer engineer who is making significant contributions to computing and civic areas, including teaching, mentoring, advising, and building and serving diverse communities. The award winner represents extraordinary leadership in computing scholarship and CMD-IT's mission to increase the participation of groups who are underrepresented in computing.
To see the entire lineup of speakers, visit tapiaconference.cmd-it.org. To learn more about CMD-IT and the Tapia Conference, visit cmd-it.org.
