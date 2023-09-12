Osteoporosis Drugs Market Value To Cross $10,479 Million By 2026 | Growth With Recent Trends & Demand

Osteoporosis Drugs Market 2026

The global osteoporosis drugs market accounted for $7,657 million in 2018, and is expected to reach $10,479 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in prevalence of osteoporosis, rapid growth in aging population, and adoption of sedentary lifestyle drive the growth of the global osteoporosis drugs market. On the other hand, side effects of osteoporosis drugs and stringent drug approval process hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, high growth prospects in emerging markets is anticipated to pave the way for multiple opportunities in the near future.

Drug Type:

Bisphosphonates: These are the most common and widely prescribed drugs for osteoporosis, including alendronate, risedronate, and zoledronic acid.

Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT): Estrogen and progestin-based therapies.

Selective Estrogen Receptor Modulators (SERMs): Medications like raloxifene.

Calcitonin: Drugs that mimic the action of calcitonin in the body.

Monoclonal Antibodies: Such as denosumab.

Route of Administration:

Oral: Drugs taken orally, like bisphosphonates.

Injectable: Drugs administered through injections, including denosumab and teriparatide.

Transdermal: Some drugs are available as patches for transdermal delivery.

Patient Demographics:

Age Group: Segmenting based on age groups, as osteoporosis is more prevalent in the elderly.

Gender: Osteoporosis affects both men and women but is more common in women, so gender-based segmentation can be useful.

Distribution Channel:

Retail Pharmacies: Drugs available over-the-counter (OTC) or with a prescription.

Hospital Pharmacies: Typically for inpatient treatment.

Online Pharmacies: Increasingly popular for prescription medications.

Geographic Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA)

North America to lead the trail till 2026-

Based on region, North America accounted for nearly half of the global osteoporosis drugs market share in 2018, and is projected to rule the roost during the study period. Owing to easy availability of osteoporosis drugs and surge in incidence of osteoporosis. At the same time, the LAMEA region would portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% by 2026. This is attributed to increase in awareness regarding the use of osteoporosis drugs for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the constantly evolving life science industry fuels the growth of the market in the developing economies such as India, China, and Malaysia.

Key market players-

Amgen Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

RadHealth

Merck & Co. Inc.

Novartis International AG (Sandoz)

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

