Genesis 360, Llc, Included In Inc.'S 2023 List Of 5000 Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Craig Stevens, Founder and President of Genesis 360, LLC.

Genesis 360's mission is to add value to its worldwide network of customers by providing all-inclusive Maintenance, Construction & IT Services, allowing the customer to foon their core business.

Genesis 360, LLC's plan is to become the Amazon of maintenance, construction and IT services by remaining true to its core values of integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all we do.

A maintenance, construction, and IT services provider, Genesis 360 ranks No. 1148 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 annual list of the fastest-growing private companies.

Craig Stevens, President

Genesis 360, LLC

