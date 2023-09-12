(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) IBT acquires PowerLender Software
EAST HAVEN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- IBT Apps® Announces Acquisition of PowerLender® to Enhance Loan Origination Solutions
IBT Apps Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of PowerLender, Elevating Loan Origination Solutions for Community Banks
Cedar Park, Texas: IBT Apps, a provider of adaptable core and digital banking software, is thrilled to announce its recent acquisition of PowerLender, a distinguished Loan Origination System, previously owned by ASC Inc. This strategic move expands IBT Apps' product portfolio and provides both their clients and the community banking sector with an in-house Loan Origination option that seamlessly integrates with their existing core and digital banking products.
Specialized Data Systems, Inc., private-labels the PowerLender software under RemoteLender . The private-label relationship for the PowerLender software between IBT Apps and Specialized Data Systems will continue and IBT Apps will continue to support Specialized Data Systems.
Mark Dittman, Chief Executive Officer of IBT Apps, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "This acquisition represents a significant milestone in our journey to expand our presence and offerings in community banking and the financial sector. We are excited to leverage PowerLender's / RemoteLender's innovative lending solutions, to further strengthen our position in the market and better serve our clients. With our shared commitment to exceptional customer service, our core values align perfectly."
PowerLender and RemoteLender has been a premier developer of loan automation technology for over 40 years, serving regional banks, community banks, credit unions and lenders of all sizes. Marc Riccio, President of Specialized Data Systems, remarked, "Specialized Data Systems is known for partnering with high quality software providers. The acquisition of PowerLender by IBT Apps will ensure we have added another trusted partner to our marquis of products. Plus, we are confident that IBT Apps will continue to uphold the high standards of service and innovation that PowerLender / RemoteLender is known for."
IBT Apps is proud to begin offering the newly acquired Loan Origination System to the community banking environment immediately. To learn more about the RemoteLender product and to explore how it can benefit your business, please visit
About IBT Apps:
IBT Apps® is an empowering core partner to community banks nationwide, offering end-to-end core and digital banking solutions that meet the demands of today's banking customers. Their adaptable i2Suite® banking system is developed with an open API and equipped with a comprehensive suite of products that streamline operations, control costs, and mitigate risk. Learn what it feels like to transform your bank with the power of one total solution.
About PowerLender:
PowerLender, formerly owned by ASC Inc., is a renowned developer of Loan Origination System technology, catering to mortgage banks, community banks, housing agencies, and lenders of all sizes. With a rich history spanning over 45 years, PowerLender is known for its quality and commitment to excellence in loan automation.
About Specialized Data Systems:
Since 1989, Specialized Data Systems has built a successful track record of providing innovative software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage companies, data centers, trade associations and municipalities.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Marc Riccio
President
Specialized Data Systems, Inc.
203-468-3400
Marc Riccio
Specialized Data Systems, Inc.
+1 203-468-3400
emailhere
Visiton social media:
LinkedIn
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107053824
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.