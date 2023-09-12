Point Of Care Glucose Testing Market Size, Share And Growth Trajectory For 2023-2032

Point of Care Glucose Testing Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The Business Research Company presents the "Point of Care Glucose Testing Global Market Report 2023," a comprehensive source of information covering all aspects of the point of care glucose testing market. According to TBRC's market forecast, the point of care glucose testing market size is predicted to reach $5.62 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5%.

The growth of the point of care glucose testing market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of diabetes. In terms of market share, North America is expected to dominate the point of care glucose testing market. Leading market players include F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, and Becton, Dickinson and Company.

Trending Point of Care Glucose Testing Market Trend

A prominent trend in the point of care glucose testing market is product innovation. Major companies in the point-of-care glucose testing market are focusing on developing innovative products to enhance their market positions.

Point of Care Glucose Testing Market Segments

.By Product: Lancet And Lancing Devices, Strips, Meters

.By Testing Site: Fingertips, Alternate Site Testing

.By Applications: Type-1 Diabetes, Type-2 Diabetes

.By End-User: Professional Diagnostic Centers, Hospitals And Clinics, Home Care Settings, Other End Users

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Point-of-care glucose testing refers to a quality-assured pathology service provided in close proximity to the patient rather than in the traditional clinical laboratory setting. It involves glucose testing using small handheld units or glucose analyzers that utilize testing strips to analyze whole blood. This approach reduces the time from specimen collection to result verification, leading to faster therapeutic intervention, reduced preanalytical errors, and improved patient care.

The point of care glucose testing market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

