Alef Education to Transform the Public Education System in American Samoa

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) New York, September 12, 2023: Alef Education, a global leader in educational technology, has announced that it has partnered with the American Samoa Department of Education (ASDOE) to implement Alef Pathways — an innovative educational solution — for 10,000 students across all public schools on the island. The partnership represents a significant step forward in transforming education in American Samoa.



Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said: “We are pleased to partner with the American Samoa Department of Education to implement Alef Pathways in all schools across American Samoa, providing students with the tools and support they need to excel academically. This development underscores Alef Education's position as a leader in providing personalized and effective learning solutions to students worldwide. We will continue to work to empower educators and inspire learners by transforming education with solutions such as Alef Pathways.”



Alef Pathways is a student-centered, self-paced supplemental math program that provides a comprehensive solution for improving math instruction. It includes diagnostics and recommends developmental pathways, interactive learning content, and formative and summative assessments to measure progress. It empowers teachers to monitor student progress and recommends appropriate materials to support individual learning needs.



Netini Sene, Assistant Director of Curriculum and Instruction at ASDOE, said: “We are excited about the implementation of Alef Pathways in American Samoa. With recent spikes in chronic absenteeism and emotional stress, Alef Pathways will help to re-engage students in reaching our goals for improvement. We believe that the personalized learning pathways for students, easy-to-use data for specialized instruction, customized professional development for teachers, and consistent deep practice will allow us to weather the storms of change.”



Students start commencing Alef Pathways in the new academic year, and the rollout will begin a couple of weeks later. The American Samoa Department of Education will launch the platform on September 18, starting with high schools. This phased approach will allow ASDOE to ensure smooth implementation before extending Alef Pathways to lower grade levels.





