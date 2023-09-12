H.E. Bin Touq leads UAE delegation to Hong Kong to attend the 8th Belt and Road Summit

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Abu Dhabi, 12 September 2023:

An official UAE delegation, led by H.E. Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will arrive in Hong Kong this week to participate in the 8th Belt and Road Summit. The visit is aimed at promoting economic and business cooperation at the public and private sectors levels and establishing business and development partnerships in sectors of new economy, technology, and entrepreneurship.

The delegation comprises over 40 members from public-private entities and institutions, notably from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) Registration Authority, Dubai South’s Logistics District, Dubai Economy and Tourism Department, Dubai Future Foundation, Sharaf Group, LuLu Group International, Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), Mensa Investments Corporation, Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah), Berkeley Group Middle East, and The Catalyst - a startup technology accelerator focused on clean technology.

H.E. Bin Touq will participate in one of the Summit’s sessions, titled ‘Tapping into the Potential of the Middle East,’ in the presence of several ministers and officials. The session will shed light on promising business and investment opportunities in the UAE and the wider Middle East. It will highlight the potential of the UAE’s strategic geographical location and position as a global hub for trade and investment, as well as ways to leverage the Belt and Road initiative in the region. In addition, H.E. will participate in several sessions and meetings happening on the sidelines of the Summit.

The Minister of Economy will hold a series of bilateral meetings with a number of ministers, officials, and large companies in Hong Kong to further develop economic and business relations between the two countries, as well as explore more promising investment opportunities. H.E. will meet with ministers, officials, and investors from other participating countries as well.

H.E. Bin Touq will also visit the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology to learn more about the technologies used in Robotics. Huawei, Pony.ai, Borouge and Cyberport will be among the companies visited by H.E.





MENAFN12092023003685011158ID1107053807