Zone Firewall LLC's Zone Firewall software in high demand

(MENAFN- Us Digital Tunes) Tekwire LLC was founded in 2016. Today, after 7 years of business, it has become a popular security software retailer, and its PC performance optimizer has become popular in the US.



We talked to one of the members of the Tekwire LLC team to get details on the company’s success story. Here we are sharing the same story with you.



In the beginning, Tekwire LLC only began as a software reseller. But soon, its founder realized that a lot of their customers face issues setting up the software or their PC performance gets slow after the antivirus installation. That’s why, in 2018, they added computer support experts in their team and started offering ‘One Time Fix’ service as well.



With time, they expanded the services they offer under the ‘One Time Fix’ program. As per their official website, tekwire-llc.com, they are offering the following services, SPEED UP YOUR COMPUTER, SLOW START-UPS & SHUT-DOWNS, REMOVE VIRUSES & SPYWARE, SOFTWARE ERRORS & POP-UPS, SERVICE YOUR ACCESSORIES, and SERVICE IOS AND ANDROID DEVICES.



We also found out that they are planning to add more services as well by the end of 2023. If we talk about their software reselling business, most of their products are antiviruses.



They only sell software of the brands that have been in business for a long time and whose products have received a lot of appreciation from the US market. Some of the well known brands whose products they have listed on their website include McAfee, Webroot, Malwarebytes, Microsoft, Norton, Trend Micro, and AVG.



When asked about the key to Tekwire LLC’s success, their team member said that if you keep offering services worth the customer’s money, they are likely to come back to you again and again. And what makes a company a great and successful company, repeating customers and their word of mouth. Tekwire LLC has both these factors in their favor. And hence, the success is obvious.





