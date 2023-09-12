UN, Babyshop partner to carry out music therapy to refugee children

(MENAFN) The UN Refugee Agency and Babyshop, a children's vendor, have partnered to provide music therapy to children in refugee camps.



The activity, named “Frequencies of Peace,” aspires to tackle the predicament as well as ease the distress of children residing in conflict-torn and disaster-troubled regions via a personally composed lullaby, performed in Arabic by celebrated Syrian singer Ghaliaa Chaker, that is going to be aired through the Middle East.



“The harsh reality of conflict has deprived many children in the Middle East of the simple, vital privilege of a good night’s sleep,” declared Ruban Shanmugarajah, Babyshop’s CEO.



“‘Frequencies of Peace’ is a symbol of our unwavering commitment to these children. It’s more than a lullaby—it’s a message of hope and resilience, a promise of a brighter, more peaceful future.”



The lullaby, made by a devoted crew of neuroscientists from music-therapy podium Spiritune, was notified by study into music therapy and neuroscience conducted by top institutions such as New York as well as Stanford universities, Babyshop stated.

