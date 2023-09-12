Putin highlights natural resource opportunities in Russia's Far East

(MENAFN) According to Leader Vladimir Putin, the majority of Russia's Far East has never been explored for natural resources, offering the sector a tremendous possibility for rapid expansion.



Putin emphasized on this during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum plenary session in Vladivostok, stating that doing so might guarantee Russia's resource sovereignty and provide the groundwork for the creation of novel materials, microelectronics, and potential energy sources. He stressed that it might promote the development of local green technology, efforts to preserve the environment, scientific achievements, as well as the development of high-quality job prospects.



“The percentage of subsoil exploration in the Far East is, on average, only 35 percent. Do you understand? Only 35 percent of the subsoil has been studied. This suggests that there is every opportunity for tremendous growth in the extractive industries, including scarce, strategic types of raw materials that are in demand in the economy of the future,” Putin claimed.

