Expo Centre Sharjah Takes Part in Expo! Expo! MENA, Showcasing Sharjah's Exhibition Sector Leadership

(MENAFN- Misbar Communications) Sharjah, September 12, 2023

Expo Centre Sharjah has taken part in Expo! Expo! MENA, a prestigious global event dedicated to the exhibition and conference industry. The Expo, held from September 10 to 12 at the Riyadh International Convention & Exhibition Centre in Saudi Arabia, brought together a diverse group of local and international experts, along with more than 80 prominent companies specializing in the exhibition industry from across the globe.

The Sharjah delegation, led by HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, played a significant role in showcasing the dynamic developments and leadership of the Sharjah exhibition sector. During the event, the Centre also highlighted its rich calendar of regional and international events and exhibitions, portraying Sharjah as a thriving hub in the global exhibition landscape.

The Sharjah delegation, which also featured Sandeep Bolar, Business Development Manager, also introduced visitors and representatives of major global exhibition companies to the Centre’s extensive range of services and facilities offered to exhibitors. Additionally, the delegation showcased the formidable organisational prowess of Expo Centre Sharjah, which consistently draws more than 2.5 million visitors each year.

As a silver sponsor of Expo! Expo! MENA, which is being held for the first time outside the US, Expo Centre Sharjah's participation came in line with its commitment to fostering international collaboration and shaping the future of the exhibition and conference sector. It's a testament to its resolve to adapt and align with the ever-evolving global economic landscape.

Speaking at one of the panel discussions during the global gathering, HE Saif Mohammed Al Midfa emphasised the paramount significance of the exhibition sector in driving global economic development. Citing estimates from the Events Industry Council and Oxford Economics, he highlighted that the events industry has a staggering global economic impact of approximately $1.6 trillion.

Furthermore, Al Midfa stressed that Expo! Expo! MENA’s has become a vital platform for enhancing collaboration among various local, regional, and international entities and institutions specializing in the exhibitions and conferences industry. He also showcased the UAE's prominent position in the global exhibition industry and its remarkable success in hosting numerous regional and international events and forums.

Moreover, Al Midfa highlighted Expo Centre Sharjah's impressive track record, adding that it contributes significantly to the overall size of the exhibition industry. He noted that the centre hosts around 50 events and exhibitions throughout the year, featuring major regional and global gatherings that attract thousands of visitors from diverse countries worldwide.





MENAFN12092023006976014991ID1107053788