Putin emphasizes on critical role that Far East would play in country's economic destiny

(MENAFN) At the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Tuesday in Vladivostok, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin emphasized the critical role that the Far East would play in the country's economic destiny and its place in a multipolar world. Putin claims that Russia's main goal for the twenty-first century is the development of the area.



He explained during the EEF plenary session that the Far Eastern Federal District makes up 40 percent of the nation's landmass. Western sanctions have sped up the process of reviving the area's economy and launching a number of government-sponsored initiatives in recent years, according to Putin.



The Russian leader claims that regional economic investments are expanding three times more quickly than the country as a whole.



“The growth of investment in fixed capital from 2014 to 2022 was 13 percent throughout the country, while in the Far East it was 39 percent,” Putin pointed out.



The Russian president continued, saying that these numbers were reflected in output volumes, and that Far Eastern industrial growth was also faster than the country as a whole. As a result, the Magadan Region led the pack in terms of GDP growth rates over the previous five years, with the majority of the Far Eastern regions ranking among the top 20.

