(MENAFN- Learnbonds) According to BitcoinCasinos.com, almost 50% of Bitcoin transactions can be linked to gambling activities.

The site’s financial analyst, Edith Reads, commented on the data, “Bitcoin’s prominence in the world of digital finance has undeniably been influenced by its association with various use cases, and it comes as no surprise that a significant portion of its transactions is linked to gambling activities. This highlights the cryptocurrency’s versatility and underscores the need for continued scrutiny and regulation to ensure its responsible and sustainable integration into the broader financial ecosystem.”

BTC’s journey from obscurity to mainstream acceptance has been remarkable. Initially viewed as a niche digital currency, it has gradually evolved into a legitimate investment asset. It is also an accepted form of payment for various goods and services. However, one industry where Bitcoin has made a particularly significant impact is online gambling. The full story and statistics can be found here: Almost 50% Of Bitcoin Transactions Linked To Gambling Activities





