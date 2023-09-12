(MENAFN- Learnbonds) The latest data from StockApps.com reveals that the number of unemployed Americans currently stands at 5.84 million.

Edith Reads from StockApps commented on the issue. She said, “The U.S. job market is navigating the ongoing challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest statistics underscore a nuanced landscape. While the unemployment rate has improved since the peak of the crisis, the slight uptick in 2023 reflects a cooling labor demand. There is a need for adaptability and skill-building among job seekers to thrive in the dynamic space.”

The USA’s unemployment rate has fluctuated over the past two years. In August 2023, the national unemployment rate stood at 3.8%. This is a modest increase from the 3.7% rate reported in August 2022. While this may seem like a marginal change, it shows a significant shift in the labour market. In August 2021, the unemployment rate was higher at 5.2%, starkly contrasting the present scenario. The full story and statistics can be found here: U.S. Job Market Sees 5.84 Million Unemployed Amid Cooling Labor Demand





