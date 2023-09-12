EMIRATES PALACE MANDARIN ORIENTAL, ABU DHABI HOSTS EXCLUSIVE, MICHELIN-STARRED DINING EXPERIENCE

(MENAFN- Gambit Communications HQ) Abu Dhabi, UAE; 12 September 2023: Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi has joined the ‘Abu Dhabi Exceptional Chef Series’ to host a one-of-a-kind, exclusive dining experience at the Michlin-starred Talea by Antonio Guida on 22 September.



For one night only, as part of Abu Dhabi’s annual Culinary Season, gourmands can enjoy fine Italian cuisine from Benedetto Rullo, Lorenzo Stefanini and Stefano Terigi of Ristorante Giglio in Lucca, Italy.



Putting to rest the old saying that there can be too many chefs in the kitchen, the Giglio trio earned their first Michelin star in 2019. They will be bringing their creative, modern gastronomy from Italy to Abu Dhabi, in perfect harmony with the tantalising Italian interpretations that are signature at Talea by Antonio Guida.



The exclusive five-course tasting menu will take guests on an exploratory culinary journey of their homeland – from a traditional, rustic soup to home-made goat cheese ravioli, right through to an elegant cherry meringue dessert. Each plate has been lovingly paired with a different grape from vineyards across Italy to make the evening truly unforgettable.







