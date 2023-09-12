Rafael Nadal achieves Instagram milestone as first tennis star to reach 20M followers

(MENAFN) Rafael Nadal, the celebrated tennis icon, has achieved a significant milestone on Instagram by becoming the first tennis star to amass a staggering 20 million followers on the popular social media platform. This remarkable achievement comes at a time when Nadal has been sidelined from competitive tennis due to an injury sustained during the second round of the Australian Open earlier this year. Despite his absence from the courts, his presence on social media has continued to soar.



At 37 years of age, the Spanish tennis legend has not only conquered the tennis world but has also made a significant impact in the digital realm. In addition to his impressive Instagram following, Nadal boasts 15.6 million followers on another social media platform, "X," and a substantial fan base of 14 million on Facebook. His online popularity remains on an upward trajectory, indicating his enduring appeal to fans around the world.



In contrast, his tennis contemporaries are trailing behind in terms of Instagram followers. Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic holds the second spot with 13.8 million followers, showcasing his own substantial social media presence. Meanwhile, Roger Federer, the retired tennis legend, ranks third with 12 million followers, a testament to his enduring popularity even after stepping away from the professional tennis circuit.

MENAFN12092023000045015682ID1107053773