QNB ALAHLI – Ratings Adjusted Following Lowering of Egypt Sovereign Rating

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of QNB ALAHLI S.A.E. (QNB AA) to ‘B’ and ‘b’, respectively, from ‘B+’ and ‘b+’. The change in the LT FCR and BSR follows a recent lowering of Egypt’s Sovereign LT FCR to ‘B’ (from ‘B+’) on 1 September 2023. The sovereign downgrade reflects the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. The change in the LT FCR reflects CI’s view that downside risks for the banking system have increased and this is likely to now pressure the Bank’s credit profile due to ongoing risks to macroeconomic stability. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR has been revised to Stable, from Negative, in line with the sovereign. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed the Bank’s Short-Term (ST) FCR at ‘B’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating has been lowered by one notch to ‘bb+’.



QNB AA’s BSR is based on an adjusted CFS rating of ‘bb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b.’ Normally, this would result in a BSR of ‘b+’, but as with the LT FCR, the BSR is constrained by the Sovereign. Egypt’s OPERA reflects the high sovereign risk profile of the country, as well as the adverse impact of high inflation and tightening FX availability. The former has helped to raise government borrowing needs while the latter has impacted the balance of payments. There is a real risk that the already difficult operating conditions for banks may well worsen over time. Although the ESL is set at High, and while CI believes parent QNB would have the willingness and ability to provide a high degree of extraordinary liquidity and capital support if needed, there is no uplift to the LT FCR as this is already at the same level as the sovereign. QNB AA does not meet the criteria that would allow the LT FCR to be set at a level above that of the sovereign.



The main factors prompting the one notch lowering of the CFS rating relate to the overall operating environment, and its possible future impact on financial metrics at QNB AA and the level of government bond exposure. Offsetting these challenges to some extent are the Bank’s sound capitalisation, consistently high profitability (both operating and net basis), and sound asset quality, with a still fairly strong credit loss absorption capacity. Also supporting the CFS is the very comfortable liquidity and funding profile based on customer deposits, and the high stock of liquid assets. Non-financial supporting factors include its market position as the second largest private sector bank in Egypt, its strong management, and diversified business operation. The Bank has a well-established domestic franchise, and enjoys the support of a very strong parent QNB (rated ‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable by CI).



The main rating constraint continues to be the increasingly challenging operating environment. The Egyptian economy had already suffered setbacks due to Covid and was then confronted by rising energy costs, a massive increase in imported food costs (and therefore related government subsidies), and an intensifying shortage of FX. The latter has always been an intermittently recurring issue in Egypt but has been exacerbated by the loss of inward tourism from Russia and Ukraine. Other credit challenges include concentrations in both customer deposits and the lending portfolio – although these are features seen in many of the banks in Egypt. Finally, QNB AA is heavily exposed to Egyptian government risk via the large portfolio of government securities (3x capital) – a common feature of bank balance sheets in Egypt. While high levels of government securities holdings will tend to boost liquidity ratios, it does expose the sector as a whole to systemic liquidity risk given Egypt’s elevated credit risk profile.



Headline capital adequacy ratios are sound in the Egyptian banking sector, albeit that this at least in part reflects the zero risk-weighting of government securities; most banks have large portfolios of such securities and accordingly a relatively low risk weighted asset density. In comparing capital strength of Egyptian banks, balance sheet leverage is perhaps a better metric – and QNB AA still has a relatively sound ratio at almost 11% at end H1 23. Another supporting factor when assessing capital adequacy (and funding) is the willingness and ability of a strong parent to provide both ordinary and extraordinary support. CI believes that QNB has the willingness to provide such support – and certainly has the financial capacity to do so.



QNB AA has been able to maintain strong profitability metrics throughout the economic cycle. As non-interest income at Egyptian banks is not usually a large component of total income, profitability at the operating level is normally driven by loan volumes, and by (to a lesser extent) holdings of government debt securities, by net interest margin (NIM), and by the effectiveness of cost controls. QNB AA has performed well in all these areas, with NIM on a rising trend and with its cost-to-income ratio the lowest in the sector in Q1 23 (and expected to remain the lowest when other banks have reported their H1 23 numbers). Although the proportion of operating profit consumed by provisioning has been a little higher over the 2020-H1 23 period, it has remained below 20%. Profitability at the net level has therefore also been good.



Despite quite strong NPL growth in 2021 and 2022, customer loan growth has been sufficiently rapid to help to restrain the NPL ratio – asset quality remains good, with a still more than full loan loss reserve coverage and a strong extended NPL coverage ratio. Although both coverage ratios have been trending downwards, loss absorption capacity is still good. The outlook for asset quality is however uncertain despite a lower rate of growth in H1 23; the economic pressures on the Egyptian economy may well begin to impact asset quality indicators across the entire banking sector in H2 23 and into 2024. Liquidity metrics are also good with funding based on customer deposits, and with no dependence on interbank or capital markets. The high liquid asset ratio is a reflection of large holdings of government debt; the latter is a reliable source of liquidity in normal market conditions.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI does not expect these ratings to change over the next 12 months unless there were to be a further movement in the sovereign’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR is already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in the rating unless either the rating or the outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Leaving aside another lowering of the sovereign ratings or outlook, the most likely development that would prompt a lowering of the Bank’s Outlook or actual ratings would be a significant rise in NPLs. We do not see this as being likely at this point as the end H1 23 base of NPLs was still relatively low an ratio terms.



