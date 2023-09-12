Arab African International Bank – Ratings Adjusted Following Lowering of Egypt Sovereign Rating

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has lowered the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of Arab African International Bank (AAIB) to ‘B’ and ‘b’, respectively, from ‘B+’ and ‘b+’. The change in the LT FCR and BSR follows a recent similar rating action on Egypt’s sovereign rating (‘B’/‘B’/Stable) on 1 September 2023, reflecting the increase in Egypt’s external financing risks due to the country’s high external financing needs and risks to the sufficiency and timeliness of financing inflows. The change in the Bank’s LT FCR and BSR reflects CI’s view that downside risks for the banking system have increased and this is likely to pressure AAIB’s credit profile due to ongoing risks to macroeconomic stability. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR has been revised to Stable from Negative in line with the sovereign. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed AAIB’s Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of ‘B’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. As the Bank does not meet CI’s criteria for being rated above the Sovereign, our ESL assessment of High does not result in any uplift for the Bank’s LT FCR. The Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating has been lowered by one notch to ‘bb’ from ‘bb+’.



AAIB’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘b’ (indicating significant risk). Normally, this would result in a BSR of ‘b+’, but as with the LT FCR, the BSR is constrained by the Sovereign. Although the Bank’s end-2022 financial metrics were generally satisfactory, the lowering of the CFS has been prompted by the deterioration of the operating environment and the probability of an increased rate of NPL accretion. Sharply higher EGP interest rates combined with a high rate of inflation is putting considerable pressure on the finances of all borrowers across the system; this is likely to increase the rate of NPL accretion for all banks as results for those banks that have reported H1 23 numbers have recently shown.



The CFS is underpinned by AAIB’s joint-ownership by the Kuwaiti and Egyptian governments, and the expectation that they will continue to provide a high degree of ordinary support. The quality of the Bank’s corporate and investment banking franchise is also a major non-financial factor supporting its business and operational profile. However, the focus on corporate banking exposes AAIB to concentration risks in both loans and deposits, something which is likely to remain a credit challenge. The key rating supporting factors are the Bank’s satisfactory capital position and very sound liquidity. Both capital and liquidity buffers are significant and provide substantial support to the Bank’s overall risk profile in what is an increasingly difficult operating environment. Although the risk-weighted capital adequacy metrics are boosted by the zero-weighting of Egyptian government securities, the balance sheet leverage ratio at end-2022 of 16.2% was strong; AAIB benefits in this regard as its capital base is USD-denominated.



The OPERA of ‘b’ reflects the high sovereign risk profile of Egypt, as well as the increasing pressures on both government finances and FX availability in the economy as a whole. Operating environment risk has however been mitigated to some extent by the limited financial support from the IMF and by FDI from GCC countries, and the still generally sound condition of the banking system.



The high likelihood of extraordinary support is pinned on the Bank’s strong sovereign ownership, namely the Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA) − Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund − and to a lesser degree, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE). Being a strategic Kuwaiti government entity, the KIA is deemed to have the capacity and willingness to provide support in case of need. We also consider the CBE to be very willing to provide extraordinary support, although its financial capacity may be more limited as indicated by Egypt’s Sovereign rating of ‘B’.



Apart from ownership, the strongest supporting factors for the CFS are the very sound capital ratios and the fact that AAIB’s capital is USD-denominated. Although this may not fully insulate the Bank from the effect of declines in the EGP against the USD (which inflate the EGP value of FX-denominated assets), it does provide a degree of mitigation. Constraints on the CFS include profitability at both the operating and net levels, although (as with asset quality) the previous downward trend in operating profit would appear to have been arrested. While the high interest rate environment in Egypt has tended to improve the net interest margin at banks during H1 23, it is not yet known whether AAIB has benefited similarly. However high interest rates also mean high financing costs for borrowers. Coupled with the high inflation rate in Egypt (and for those companies that must import inputs, a severe shortage of FX), this will mean pressure on debt service capacity. This may translate into higher NPL accretion this year, and into 2024. In this regard, AAIB is perhaps more exposed than some of its peers in that loan loss reserve (LLR) coverage (while remaining adequate) was less than full at end-2022. Although the level of Egyptian government securities held by AAIB is lower as a proportion of capital than at most other Egyptian banks at 0.9x capital, it remains significant – as does its exposure to state-owned enterprises.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR is Stable, indicating that CI does not expect these ratings to change over the next 12 months, unless there were to be a further movement in the sovereign’s ratings.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



As the Bank’s LT FCR is already set at the same level as the sovereign, we do not expect a change in that rating unless either the rating or the outlook of the sovereign itself was raised. This is currently seen as being very unlikely within a 12 month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Leaving aside another lowering of the sovereign rating or its outlook, the most likely developments that would prompt a lowering of Outlook or actual ratings would be a significant rise in NPLs. As current LLR coverage is adequate (but not full), such a rise would put immediate pressure on the ratings.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: rory.keelan@ciratings.com

Secondary Analyst & Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-22 and H1 2023. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows an ad hoc review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1995. The ratings were last updated in March 2023.The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



