Severe floods in Libya claim over 2,300 lives, leave thousands missing

(MENAFN) The country's Ambulance and Emergency Service reported Tuesday that severe floods in the city of Derna in eastern Libya have claimed more than 2,300 lives.



“Around 5,000 other people have gone missing after the floods,” Osama Ali, an official for the service, informed Anadolu.



Over 3,000 individuals have reportedly died, according to Libyan authorities, as a result of floods brought on by Storm Daniel that hit eastern Libya on Sunday.



According to early reports, numerous villages and cities were inundated by floods, and infrastructure was severely damaged.



Two dams in Derna, according to local authorities, have failed, escalating the already devastating floods.



“The network of roads and bridges in Derna has totally collapsed,” Al-Hussein Sweidan, chief of the roads and bridges department in the Tripoli-based Libyan administration, informed Anadolu.



He put the cost of repairing the city's damaged bridges and roadways at about 300 million Libyan dinars (USD67 million).



“A technical team has been assigned by the Transport Ministry to assess the scale of damage in eastern Libya,” he continued.

