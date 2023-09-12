HARDIK PANDYA JOINS GATORADE® FAMILY

(MENAFN- Edelman) National, 12 September 2023: Gatorade® today announced its association with cricket sensation and youth icon, Hardik Pandya. This dynamic partnership comes on the back of Gatorade®’s mission to reiterate the importance of hydration whilst being active.

Hardik Pandya is known for his fitness and active lifestyle coupled with an unwavering spirit to win. On the other hand, Gatorade® demonstrates the importance of hydration whilst sweating it out, to help you move forward. The synergies between both Hardik Pandya and Gatorade will further deepen the brand’s role as a hydration partner with the sports, fitness, and active-lifestyle community and motivate consumers to fuel themselves forward to achieve their fitness goals.

Commenting on the association, Ankit Agarwal, Associate Director, Energy and Hydration, PepsiCo India, said, “Gatorade has been a pioneer in hydration, providing athletes and people with active lifestyles with electrolytes and fluids to help replace what is lost in sweat. Hardik’s relentless spirit and unyielding determination to be physically fit, work hard and sweat it out time and again align seamlessly with Gatorade's philosophy of staying hydrated to help perform at one's best. We are thrilled to welcome him to the Gatorade family.”

Sharing his excitement, Cricketer Hardik Pandya, who is exclusively managed by RISE Worldwide commented, “For me Gatorade is more than just a beverage; it's a symbol of determination and resilience. Staying hydrated is a crucial aspect of any athlete’s performance, and I am glad to partner with a brand that has a long history and legacy in rejuvenating athletes with over 55 years of expertise in the field of hydration.”

Gatorade® is available in 3 variants - Blue Bolt, Orange, and Lemon at 250 ml @Rs 20 and 500 ml @Rs 50 - both in traditional and modern stores and through leading e commerce sites/ apps.





