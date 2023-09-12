Giant Food Expands Flexible Rewards® Loyalty Program With Pharmacy Offerings

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food , the leading greater Washington, D.C. regional grocery chain, today announces that it is expanding its Giant Flexible Rewards® loyalty program to offer rewards in the pharmacy department. Now, Flexible Rewards members will earn points through eligible pharmacy transactions, including prescriptions and immunizations. The update makes Giant the first grocery retailer in the region to offer this level of valuable digital rewards for pharmacy transactions.

"We are very happy to be able to offer a reward program that will benefit the patients in the communities we serve," said Paul Zvaleny, Director of Pharmacy Operations at Giant. "Providing access to quality healthcare and addressing healthcare equity are Giant Pharmacy's main goals, with the addition of the Flexible Rewards program this is a win for everyone."

Program members will earn 100 Flexible Rewards points on every transaction that includes any eligible new prescription, prescription transfer, prescription refill and immunizations at a Giant Pharmacy. Flexible Rewards program points can be redeemed for grocery savings, gas savings and special rewards including for popular products like milk, eggs, bottled water and meat.

"We're thrilled to now offer our pharmacy customers opportunities to earn and save with the Flexible Rewards program," said Ryan Draude, Director of Loyalty at Giant. "By picking up a prescription refill or visiting the pharmacy for regular immunizations, customers can earn points simply and conveniently and make their Giant a one-stop shop for rewards. We're happy to be delivering this extended value and savings."

The Flexible Rewards program also allows members to earn points through qualifying grocery and gas purchases, with each dollar spent earning one point, and additional points earned by shopping products featured in weekly special offers. Members may redeem points for grocery savings, gas savings or special product offerings in store or on the Giant Food mobile app.

Giant's team of dedicated pharmacists are available to fill prescriptions and offer expert consultation including recommendations and assistance with selecting appropriate over the counter (OTC) and prescription (Rx) products. Pharmacists are also available for immunization reviews and vaccinations including those for influenza, Covid-19, RSV, pneumonia, shingles and more. All vaccines are administered by Giant's certified in-store pharmacists and require no advance appointment.

For more information on eligibility to earn points at Giant, or to enroll in Giant's Flexible Rewards program, visit .

