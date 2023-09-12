Fastbase Inc. Ventures Into Artificial Intelligence To Elevate Its Data-Driven Marketing Solutions

The integration of AI technologies is more than a technological advancement; it's a strategic evolution. Fastbase intends to leverage AI to enhance its current services and introduce innovative new offerings, specifically targeted towards improving Google Ads performance for its clients. By utilizing machine learning algorithms and predictive analytics, Fastbase aims to redefine the effectiveness of digital marketing campaigns and maximize ROI for its users.

This new move aligns perfectly with the company's ongoing mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions in the data-driven marketing sector. "Our venture into AI is not just a trend adoption. It is a carefully considered step to bring more value to our shareholders, clients, and the industry at large," says R. Refer, CEO of Fastbase Inc. "We are actively looking to merge with or acquire companies that share this vision for AI, as we believe that combining forces will accelerate the delivery of these groundbreaking services."

Entering the AI arena positions Fastbase for long-term resilience and growth, as the technology is becoming increasingly central to digital marketing strategies globally. This venture also facilitates Fastbase's next phase of development, which involves seeking merger and acquisition candidates whose technology can complement or augment the company's newly introduced AI services.

Fastbase Inc. is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in data-driven marketing. With its venture into Artificial Intelligence, the company is well on its way to setting new industry standards and expanding its global footprint. Stay tuned for further updates as Fastbase continues its pioneering journey in the exciting world of AI.

Fastbase is majority owner of Trustfeed Corp. (OTC: TRFE), which will also embark on artificial intelligence.

