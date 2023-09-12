Nemaura Medical Announces Participation At Hlth 2023, Las Vegas

The Company's attendance is in response to several enquiries from existing diabetes and metabolic health program providers, to integrate their daily wear ContinuGlucose Monitor (CGM) into existing diabetes care, metabolic health, and weight-loss programs.

The Company believes that its proprietary technology can serve as a powerful complement to program providers, empowering users with access to personalized data, insights and guidance based on their body's response to glucose intake. This is expected to allow users to be able to have conversations with their existing program provider on a broad range of health and weight-loss topics, for example patients can ask for tailored meal plans, recipes, exercise routines, stress management techniques, and motivational insights.

To support third parties, the Company has made modifications to its architecture to enable sensor integration with other digital programs. The daily use sensor represents a low-cost addition to providers' program costs whilst empowering users in a way that is not currently possible using invasive sensors due to the associated high costs. This strategy is expected to allow Nemaura to scale its commercialisation programs rapidly and cost-efficiently.

In the United States alone, there are over 1,500 diabetes management programs and a multitude of digital programs that aim to improve metabolic health and help reduce weight as part of lifestyle interventions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 96 million people over the age of 18 in the with pre-diabetes, and over 28 million adults with diabetes.

Attendees and prospective licensees will be able to see how the sensor augments user experience, and the potential it provides for enhanced engagement and sustained benefits from their existing programs.

About HLTH 2023

HLTH 2023 is a leading forum for consumer health and wellness brands focusing on wearables, metabolic health, fitness, nutrition and longevity. The conference attracts over 10,000 attendees, including 2,500+ CEO's from insurance companies, self-insured employers and health providers. The conference runs from October 8th through to October 11th 2023.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercialising non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The Company is currently also commercialising sugarBEAT® and proBEATTM. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuglucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the“FDA”). proBEATTM combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

