Thirdline Real Estate Income Fund Continues Consistent Performance - Now Available At Fidelity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Thirdline Capital's Interval Fund focuses on unique credit opportunities in commercial real estate.
Thirdline Real Estate Income Fund (NASDAQ:TREIX) Our investment team continues to uncover very exciting opportunities in this environment. We are thrilled to partner with Fidelity to provide scalable access to these deals through TREIX.” - Larry Eiben - Founder of Thirdline CapitalRICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Thirdline Capital a Richmond-based registered investment adviser, announced it has partnered with Fidelity Investments* to add the Thirdline Real Estate Income Fund ("the Fund") to its intermediary platform thereby broadening access to the firm's registered offering for financial advisors and their clients. The Fund is available on additional platforms including Schwab, TD Ameritrade, and Pershing.
TREIX is a commercial real estate interval fund designed to generate distributable cash flow while maintaining a stable NAV. TREIX focuses on credit instruments, primarily through direct investments in thoroughly vetted, high-quality, middle-market sponsors. TREIX is structured as a continuously offered closed-end interval fund registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940.
The Fund, which launched in September of 2021, is managed by a veteran team with extensive experience in alternative investment strategies, and it features one of the most stable net-asset-values among all active interval funds.**
*Fidelity Investments includes Fidelity Investments Institutional Operations Company, LLC, National Financial Services, LLC, and Fidelity Brokerage Services, LLC.
** Based on the standard deviation of monthly returns since inception.
Investors should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. A Prospecwith this and other information about the Fund may be obtained by visiting . An investment in the Fund is subject to a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of the principal amount invested.
Thirdline Real Estate Income Fund is distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC.
Jorgen Gustafson
Thirdline Capital
+1 206-612-5757
emailhere
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107053711
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.