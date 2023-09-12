Ask Us Beauty Magazine Launches A Premium Vinyl Beauty Accessory.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
ASKUSBEAUTY MAT
AskBeauty Magazine launches a premium vinyl beauty accessory. “We wanted to create a thoughtful product that aligns with our brand message that beauty starts from
the inside out.”” - EIC, Michelle EmmickUNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- AskBeauty Magazine teams up with Carolina Creekhouse to launch their first beauty product, The AUBEAUTY MAT .
The AUBEAUTY MAT is a stylish, high-quality vinyl surface mat to protect beauty surfaces from scratches and spills. For styling, skincare, and makeup application, these personalized and positive affirmation beauty mats are the perfect accessory to elevate a beauty routine and mindset at the same time.
“We wanted to create a thoughtful product that aligns with our brand message that beauty starts from the inside out,” shares Editor-in-Chief Michelle Emmick.“We knew if we were going to jump into the product space that we would have to deliver something unique, useful, and tied in a positive message, just as we do inside every issue of AskBeauty Magazine. Countless research tellsthat positive affirmations impact our self-esteem and improve our overall well-being, so while our beauty mat is the perfect beauty routine accessory, it's the personalization and customization of phrases like 'I am Strong,' 'I am Blessed,' 'I am Beautiful,' 'I am Unbreakable,' and 'I am Worthy,' that really stands out for me. That's a product I want to use every day.“
Shannon Blake, founder of Carolina Creekhouse, is excited about the collaboration.“It's great having the opportunity to work with AskBeauty. We started as an advertising partner, and the relationship led to a conversation on how we can expand our support to each other as women-owned businesses. We love jumping into the beauty space with AskBeauty and providing another product that solves a problem for the consumer.”
Carolina Creekhouse, based out of Milton, Georgia, has a large collection of USA-made products for home. Their vinyl“flats,” which do not contain rubber or latex, are safe for hard surface floors, including tile and LVT flooring, and easily wipe clean with mild soap and water, making them a great addition for
families with allergies. All Flats offer waterproof protection for floors and tables.
To learn more about The AUBEAUTY MAT, which comes in two sizes to accommodate brushes, palettes, and tools, visit
ABOUT ASKBEAUTY:
AskBeauty is a quarterly magazine with content designed to educate, empower, and inspire individuals on all things beauty and wellness. This is done
by bringing together people of all backgrounds to share their knowledge and stories in our pages. Whether through products, services, procedures, or personal brands, our mission is to change the narrative, allowing each ofto define beauty on our own terms.
Visit AUB
SOURCE AUB
Media Contact:
AlyBens
hello@ askusbeautymagazine.com
Michelle Emmick
AskBeauty
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107053710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.