(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Daddy Issues Book Cover
Man who didn't want kids writes book called Daddy Issues: How to Stop Worrying and Love Being a Dad – wants reluctant fathers to know they're not alone.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- New Book Breaks Taboo and Talks about What Lots of Dads Won't Admit – They Never Wanted Kids
Greg Tavares today announced the release of his new book, Daddy Issues: How to Stop Worrying and Love Being a Dad . The book is a funny and blunt look at facing the challenge of fatherhood for men who never wanted kids.
“I wrote this book because I wanted other men who never wanted kids to know they are not alone,” said Tavares.“You are not supposed to talk about it, but there are so many guys out there who feel the same way I did. But eventually, even if you are reluctant, you can learn to love being a dad.”
In the book, Tavares shares what he calls the ultimate survival guide for the reluctant father. He goes through the decision to try to get pregnant, the struggle to conceive, pregnancy, labor, and the first year of the child's life – all from a reluctant dad's point of view.
“Becoming a new dad can really suck, and most men just don't want to talk about it. Let's face it, lots of men are not comfortable talking about their feelings,” said Tavares.“But becoming a father is also the most rewarding thing I've ever done. I wanted to write a book that would give men hope that they can be great dads even if it was something they never wanted.”
Daddy Issues: How to Stop Worrying and Love Being a Dad is available now on Amazon.
About Greg Tavares
Greg Tavares started out as a reluctant father but is now a happy dad of two boys (Lincoln and Luka). He's spent his life doing improv comedy at Theatre 99 in Charleston, SC. He is the author of the book Improv for Everyone designed to help anyone who wants to learn how to improvise. In his audiobook I Am the Horrible Thing, he tells the true story of his brush with death on a Costa Rican beach.
His latest book, Daddy Issues: How to Stop Worrying and Love Being a Dad, was written from personal experience and takes a funny and blunt look at becoming a father when you never wanted kids. Greg has been doing Duolingo French for three years but still can't order a beer using the language.
Quotes from Reviewers
●“This is a one-of-a-kind parenting book. A much-needed book for this generation of dads. I found the book to be very blunt and very funny.” – Dusty Slay, Stand-up Comic and Dad
●“Often hilariand unabashed glimpse into the male psyche.” – Frank Caeti, Actor and Dad
●“Whatever kind of dad you are – whatever level of ease or reluctance you greet the job with – Greg letsknow it's okay. You've got a friend, you're not alone, and there's light at the end of the tunnel.” – Cullen Moss, Actor and Dad
Daddy Issues: How to Stop Worrying and Love Being a Dad is available on September 18, 2023, on Amazon.
Contact: Greg Tavares,
###
Greg Tavares
Daddy Issues
emailhere
Visiton social media:
Facebook
MENAFN12092023003118003196ID1107053708
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.