Russian FM spokeswoman says EU racist against Russians

(MENAFN) The European Union’s prohibition on Russian residents taking private items into the alliance has no relation with penalties and is alternatively an utterance of obvious racism by Western representatives, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has alleged.



Her remarks took place following Brussels stated on Friday that the comprehensive bans placed on exchange with Russia due to the war in Ukraine spreads to personal items such as phones, baggage, and even shampoo and toilet paper as well.



The European Commission urged EU workers to “assess and understand the possible risks of sanctions circumvention” and remove any similar items when making customs inspections.



“Тhis is simply racism. This is not a policy of sanctions, this is not a question of creating some additional benefit for the sinking economy of the European Union. This is racism as it is,” Zakharova told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Monday.



“Now it is bursting out. Like an abscess that was not treated and which has simply become a fistula. This is a fistula of Western racism,” she declared.

MENAFN12092023000045015839ID1107053689