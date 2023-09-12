Planeteer, The First Token Based Search Engine, Will Be Listed On Coinw Exchange







What is Planeteer

Planeteer is the world's first Token Based Socially Powered Search Engine For Locations, Environment & People. It is developing a mechanism that scientifically arranges data to create a library of almost all places around the world, along with their reviews, by using social interaction.

Planeteer's core element is a postcard. A postcard is a simple card that consists of an author, an image with the title description, the location of the particular place, and its rating. Whenever a user creates a postcard, the Planeteer system checks its location and whether or not it exists in the database. If it does not, the Planeteer system creates a new page for that particular location, and if such a page already exists, the post is continued on that page.

Planeteer consists of several significant elements as well, including author, postcard image, title and description, location, and rating. With these elements, Planeteer arranges the received data in a scientific manner, which creates a self-evolving library of all the places around the globe. And every postcard posted by an author adds more and more value to the system.

How it Works

To enhance the utility of the Planeteer platform and consider the financial aspects, the Planeteer Social Token (PTS) has been developed. PTS token is the utility token of the Planeteer Social ecosystem and applications. It is a cryptocurrency built to facilitate e-commerce in tourism and other industries and to reward Planeteers around the world for offering inspiration and relevant information to other Planeteers.

For competing in the blockchain space, Planeteer and the PTS token are positioned to specifically service an industry worth trillions of dollars per year and growing. Using PTS tokens, the users will have instantaneaccess to a designated marketplace designed to bring businesses and consumers together.

About CoinW

CoinW is a world-class cryptocurrency exchange that empowers everyone to define their own trading experience. Founded in 2017, the Top 10 crypto exchange rated by CoinMarketCap has been providing trading services to 9 million users worldwide. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the official website , and follow CoinW's Twitter accoun , Btok , and Telegram Group .

