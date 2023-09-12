Toobit Announces Listing Of Veloce(Vext), Opening Up Exciting Opportunities For Cryptocurrency Traders

Toobit, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is thrilled to announce the listing of Veloce (VEXT). Trading for VEXT opens at 11AM UTC on September 11th, opening up a world of possibilities for cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

With an impressive reach of over 37 million subscribers and nearly one billion monthly views, Veloce has garnered the largest digital racing audience globally. Leveraging their extensive credibility and popularity, Veloce aims to drive mass adoption within the Web3 ecosystem. VEXT token holders will have the unique opportunity to actively participate within the Veloce ecosystem, influencing the direction of key assets such as teams, talent, games, leagues, and content. Moreover, holders can transact across varigames and live sports features, unlocking exciting rewards such as tokens, merchandise, and even tickets to real-world events.

Toobit is proud to support Veloce's vision and provide a secure and reliable platform for traders to buy, sell, and trade VEXT tokens. As a leading cryptocurrency exchange, Toobit is committed to providing a seamless trading experience for our users. They ensure the highest level of security and user-friendly interface, making it convenient for traders to engage with VEXT and other digital assets.

Toobit invites all cryptocurrency enthusiasts to join them in celebrating the listing of Veloce (VEXT) token. Don't miss the opportunity to be a part of this transformative journey within the digital racing and Web3 space.

About Veloce (VEXT):

Veloce, the world's premier digital racing media network, is making its entry into the Web3 space with the launch of its blockchain utility and governance token, VEXT. This revolutionary token empowers the Veloce community to influence and govern key decentralized assets within the Veloce brand.

About Toobit:

Toobit is a leading cryptocurrency exchange that provides a secure and user-friendly platform for buying, selling, and trading digital assets. With a commitment to excellence, Toobit aims to empower individuals and businesses to participate in the exciting world of cryptocurrencies.

